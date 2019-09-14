US Bancorp DE Has $78.98 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.72% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $78,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 765.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 224,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

