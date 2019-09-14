US Bancorp DE Has $70.38 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,982 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $70,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.80. 559,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,127. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $92.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.