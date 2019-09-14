US Bancorp DE Has $44.11 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.68% of Donaldson worth $44,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,004,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,226 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Donaldson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 843,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.