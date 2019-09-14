US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,419 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Centene were worth $52,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 131.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 568.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 133.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 369.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

CNC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 5,784,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

