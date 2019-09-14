US Bancorp DE Acquires 91,038 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $57,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,713 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.15. 12,959,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,286. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $146.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

