US Bancorp DE Acquires 70,350 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,226 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.26% of Splunk worth $49,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Splunk by 115.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

SPLK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,625. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,201,876.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,953 shares of company stock worth $2,309,201. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

