Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.41.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 114.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 178.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.