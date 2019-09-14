Uquid Coin Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $121,008.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.04459813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

