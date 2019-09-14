United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of USLM traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $68.20 and a 12-month high of $85.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 66,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

