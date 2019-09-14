United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United Natural Foods by 90.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Natural Foods by 176.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 46.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

