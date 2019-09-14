United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,075,100 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 930,700 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott St bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,201.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,960 shares of company stock worth $140,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 2,276.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UIHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of UIHC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 81,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $606.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

