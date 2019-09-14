United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of United Community Banks worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,406,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,107,000 after buying an additional 398,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock worth $214,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 366,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,389. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

