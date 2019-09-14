United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $26,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,480,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,221,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,326,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,755,000 after purchasing an additional 126,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $157.53. 2,888,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,747,193. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $171.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

