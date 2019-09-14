United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 24,238 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,884. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $100.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

