United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 2.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.69. 372,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

