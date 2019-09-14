United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $17.78 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Raymond James worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 215.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 944.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,200 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $87.00 target price on shares of Raymond James and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 998,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,330. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

