United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,456,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura dropped their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.38.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

