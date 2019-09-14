United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 7,724 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.21% of Snap-on worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,307,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,465. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.