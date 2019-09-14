United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Total by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,971. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Total SA has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

