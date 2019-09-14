United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 88 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.72.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

