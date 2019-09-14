United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 22,213 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 457.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $250,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 53,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.