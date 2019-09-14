Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 228,475 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

