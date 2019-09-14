Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Up 6%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, approximately 115,047 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 465,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $609.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 451.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

