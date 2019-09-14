UBS Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

UBS Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

SONM has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Securities raised Sonim Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.