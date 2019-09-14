Ubex (UBEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $173,249.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $173,249.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, LBank and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.70 or 0.04487171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,636,729 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, YoBit, IDEX, LBank and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

