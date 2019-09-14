U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $808.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 146.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 8.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.6% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

