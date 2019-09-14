Tyman (LON:TYMN) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Berenberg Bank

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyman presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Get Tyman alerts:

LON:TYMN opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

In other news, insider Martin Towers acquired 20,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £40,200 ($52,528.42). Also, insider Jo Hallas acquired 25,965 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £52,449.30 ($68,534.30).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.