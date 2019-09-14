Tyers Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,639,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,637,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,240,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,454,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $107.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. FBN Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.98 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.84.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

