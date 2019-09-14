Tyers Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,506,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.23. 242,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $90.67 and a 1 year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $829,730. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.