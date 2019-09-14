Tyers Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SQN Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 36.4% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 817,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 748,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 380.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 165,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at $10,813,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on STMP shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 328,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,051. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.