Tyers Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

TRI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 313,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,449. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

