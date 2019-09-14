Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Tech Square Trading LP bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. Morgan Stanley raised Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 25,574,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,017,484. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

