Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys 1,596 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

TVTY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 607,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,109. The company has a market cap of $895.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tivity Health Inc has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.73 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.