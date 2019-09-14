Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,658. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

