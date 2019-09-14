Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.9% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 576,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 199,346 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 69.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $469,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 52.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,591,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,367 shares during the period.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. Jefferies Financial Group cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $11.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Williams Capital reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,447,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,911,888. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.