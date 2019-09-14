Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to announce $25.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $108.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.30 million to $108.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.79 million, with estimates ranging from $132.50 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 200,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,536. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,079,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,764,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $20,773,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $12,711,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $9,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

