Truvvo Partners LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Truvvo Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Mohawk Industries makes up about 0.3% of Truvvo Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 184.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,059.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Bruckmann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.69 per share, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,740,663.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,157. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $189.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

