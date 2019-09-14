Truvvo Partners LLC Grows Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Truvvo Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 0.4% of Truvvo Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Truvvo Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Liberty Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 5.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 249,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

