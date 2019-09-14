Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRVG. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trivago in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Trivago alerts:

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. Trivago has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.28 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.27%. Trivago’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trivago will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Trivago by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Trivago by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trivago by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 202,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Trivago by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 27,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.