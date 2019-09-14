Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,319 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 403,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. 39,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $832.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

