Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) is Vivo Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643,340 shares during the quarter. Tricida accounts for 5.3% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Tricida worth $56,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 99.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 1,586.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

TCDA traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,733. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.22. Tricida Inc has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Tricida Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $61,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Lockey sold 40,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $1,498,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,326 shares of company stock worth $4,060,848 over the last ninety days. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

