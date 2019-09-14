Travala Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Travala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Travala has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.04530878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

