Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Update

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:TRNS remained flat at $$23.00 on Friday. 35,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Transcat has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.