Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $120.23. 15,277,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,162. The company has a market capitalization of $374.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $120.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

