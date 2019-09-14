Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $94.71. 2,090,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,375. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.