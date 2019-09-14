Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,775 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 690,600 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

