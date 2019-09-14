Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,464,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 54,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,904. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

