Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,156 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,118,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,237,437,000 after purchasing an additional 178,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 796.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 175,270 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 916.6% in the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,140,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,375. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $130.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

