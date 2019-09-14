Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $587,000 in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period.

CFA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,226. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

