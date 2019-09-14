Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 1.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after buying an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,738,936 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after buying an additional 1,776,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,646,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.99. The company had a trading volume of 54,829,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,736,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.05. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.46.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

